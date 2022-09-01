School alumni groups can help ease teachers' workload

School alumni groups can do more to benefit students and help ease the workload of teachers, such as providing career talks or mental health support, said Education Minister Chan Chun Sing.

This is one area in which the Government would like to partner with society to do more, as many established schools have very strong alumni networks with capabilities to complement teachers, he said in an interview with The Straits Times that aired on Wednesday.

"When we are able to leverage these community resources, alumni capacity, then I think it will strengthen our system for the good of our students and allow our teachers to have a more balanced workload," he said.

Mr Chan was responding to a question on what else could be done to address the workload of teachers - a longstanding issue that resurfaced recently after the Ministry of Education announced a salary increase for teachers, which will take effect in October.

He highlighted greater use of technology for self-paced learning and matching expectations between parents and teachers as other ways to improve the situation.

While average class sizes cannot change overnight, technology can allow lessons to go online, and students can learn at their own pace, he said.

This would also free up time for teachers to focus on students with higher needs.

There must also be a positive relationship between teachers and parents, said Mr Chan.

Parents want the best for their children, he said, adding: "But we must also have a shared understanding with our teachers of which are the areas that we should let our children find their own way.

"Having to deal with uncertainties, untidiness is part of growing up, so that they can become more resilient."

Teachers are an important point of observation for him when he visits schools every week, Mr Chan noted.

"If the teachers have the sparkle in their eyes, I don't have to worry about the students. But if the teachers are tired and they feel overwhelmed by societal or parental expectations, then I think we will start to worry," he said.

"So we will do what we can to continue to streamline the curriculum, give more support to our teachers, but yet at the same time use technology to make more effective use of their time."

Lim Min Zhang