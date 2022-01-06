Schneider, NYP set up green solutions centre

Augmented reality (AR) technology to monitor energy usage in real time was among the green solutions displayed at the launch of a Sustainability Experience Centre yesterday at Nanyang Polytechnic in Ang Mo Kio.

Through an app, businesses can use a smartphone or tablet's camera to diagnose parts in a power system that need maintenance - without manually checking them.

The centre is a collaboration between Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP) and Schneider Electric, and aims to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) experience the potential of green technologies at the workplace.

This comes in a bid to help Singapore achieve its goal of having at least 80 per cent of buildings go green by 2030.

At the centre, businesses can also consult NYP on the implementation of green solutions.

These include the use of sensors to optimise energy and water usage, as well as the introduction of air purifying plants.

Dr Kan Ee May, NYP lecturer at the School of Engineering, noted that the centre hopes to help cash-strapped SMES adopt such solutions, which can cost as little as $1.50 per plant.

"(These solutions) can apply to any SME because everyone needs a healthier and greener workplace," said Dr Kan, a specialist in sustainability engineering.

Under the partnership, Schneider Electric and NYP will also be co-training companies in skills to manage electric vehicles (EVs) and supporting infrastructure, amid a national charge for EV adoption.

This year, the Government said it plans to deploy 60,000 charging points at public carparks and private premises by 2030.

Mr Jackson Seng, sustainability business development director at Schneider Electric, noted that not many people are familiar with EV charging systems, which place an additional load on electrical systems.

Among the exhibits displayed at the centre is an EVlink Wallbox developed by Schneider Electric to regulate the amount of electricity allocated to EV charging such that buildings have sufficient electric supply capacity.

To date, more than 20 SMEs have been trained by the organisations in skills such as setting up charging systems and processes for EVs.

Under the partnership, first-year students at NYP's School of Engineering will also get to try their hand at helping SMEs to implement sustainable solutions.

Students from NYP's diploma in electronic and computer engineering programme, for instance, will learn how to integrate multiple systems and devices to collect and analyse data.

The centre will also conduct regular workshops - with the next in March - to help SMEs better analyse, identify and adopt green solutions. Said Dr Kan: "Our target is to reach 100 SMEs by 2023."