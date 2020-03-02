Scheme to let China workers switch jobs starts today

From today, firms in the manufacturing and service sectors will be able to hire existing Chinese work permit holders from companies looking to release them.

The Singapore Business Federation (SBF) will match such employers through their SBF ManpowerConnect scheme for six months, and companies must agree on a suitable transfer arrangement for the workers.

In a statement yesterday, the federation said it has received more than 100 inquiries on the scheme since it was announced last week as part of the Manpower Ministry's (MOM) temporary measures to manage manpower needs during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Firms looking to release their workers should provide the SBF with some basic information about their workers, including their skill sets, years of work experience and expected date of release, said the SBF.

This information will be collated into a database and shared with prospective employers, who can then liaise directly with the worker's employer to consent to the transfer.

Employers looking to hire should also inform the SBF of their hiring requirements, including the skill sets needed for the job.

Once the companies have reached an agreement, the hiring company must submit proof of consent to the SBF, which will verify this and inform MOM.

The hiring company can then submit a work permit application to MOM after three working days and within a month.

Employers releasing their workers will need to cancel their employee's work permit before a new work permit for the worker can be issued.

The SBF ManpowerConnect service is free for the first month and the federation may subsequently charge a nominal fee.

Firms have been grappling with manpower issues since the start of the Covid-19 outbreak, after the Government introduced strict rules for employees returning from China.

Among other restrictions, companies must seek approval from MOM for workers with recent travel history to China before they enter Singapore. MOM is also rejecting all new work pass applications for foreign workers from China.

SBF chairman Teo Siong Seng said the scheme provides firms with much-needed flexibility.

"We're pleased that the Ministry of Manpower has put in place this temporary and practical measure to help our companies in a time of need," said Mr Teo, adding that the federation will help facilitate as many transfers as possible.

SBF chief executive Ho Meng Kit said the interest received in the scheme has reflected a clear need for this temporary measure.

"We will continue to monitor the situation closely and also work hand in hand with the Ministry of Manpower, providing timely feedback to support our companies during this period," said Mr Ho.

Companies interested in the scheme can e-mail SBF at manpowerconnect@sbf.org.sg or visit the federation's website for more information.