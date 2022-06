Scheme that lets HDB flat owners adopt larger dogs now permanent

A pilot scheme allowing larger, mixed-breed dogs and K9 sniffer dogs to be adopted by Housing Board flat owners has been made permanent.

This comes after a two-year trial that resulted in the rehoming of more than 260 canines above the height of 50cm and 16 K9 sniffer dogs between March 2020 and March this year.

The expanded criteria under Project Adore - an initiative led by the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) to reduce the number of strays on the street - has helped more dogs find new homes.

AVS' animal welfare group partners rehomed an average of about 200 dogs per year before 2019. This went up to more than 300 mixed-breed dogs annually in 2020 and last year, said AVS yesterday.

Under the pilot that began in March 2020, AVS increased the height limit for dogs that can be adopted under Project Adore from 50cm to 55cm, and removed the weight restriction of 15kg.

The adoption scheme for retired sniffer dogs was also extended to the public. Previously, only existing and recent K9 officers were allowed to adopt them.

Launched in 2012, Project Adore is supported by HDB and animal welfare groups such as Action for Singapore Dogs (ASD) and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Senior Minister of State for National Development Tan Kiat How, who attended an AVS event at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park yesterday, said that when Project Adore first started, some HDB residents had reservations about their neighbours keeping larger dog breeds.

"However, our animal welfare group partners ensured that stringent adoption conditions were met to minimise inconveniences to the community," he said.

Under Project Adore, animal welfare groups will screen potential adopters and assess dogs' temperaments to determine their suitability to be rehomed.

Adopters have to complete a mandatory obedience training programme with their dogs.