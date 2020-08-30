Scheme teaches seniors to shop, scan and pay

Cash has long been king, but for an increasing number of people like retiree Bridget Khoo, the fear of infection from handling notes and coins is pushing them into the sometimes daunting world of digital payments.

Madam Khoo, 63, was keen to make the digital leap but was wary at first. She said: "I'm worried that using (e-payment) apps like PayLah! may be troublesome, or I may key in the wrong digits and end up paying the wrong amount."

But she realised her fears were unfounded after some guidance from a digital ambassador at Teck Ghee Community Club yesterday.

A makeshift "minimart" has been set up at the club with small items such as toilet rolls and hand sanitiser on offer.

It allowed Madam Khoo, who used to work in manufacturing, to practise how to scan a QR code and then pay for items using the DBS PayLah! app.

It turned out to be a breeze. "It wasn't difficult at all, and the ambassador was very helpful," she said.

Seniors who find it confusing or intimidating to use e-payment methods such as apps or QR codes can now get more support through a new initiative under the Seniors Go Digital programme run by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) that provides demonstrations and hands-on experiences.

These are being held at SG Digital community hubs islandwide. There are 30 already in operation, mostly in community centres, with a further 25 to be set up in public libraries.

Seniors can learn how to use their devices to buy items before putting their skills to use at neighbourhood shops.

They can also pick up other skills, such as using apps like WhatsApp, in one-to-one sessions with digital ambassadors.

Communications and Information Minister S. Iswaran noted after a visit to the SG Digital community hub in Teck Ghee Community Club yesterday that the Seniors Go Digital programme has made significant progress in helping seniors pick up digital skills since its launch in May.

The programme, which is spearheaded by the Singapore Digital Office under the IMDA, has already helped around 16,000 seniors and is on track to benefit 100,000 by March next year.

Mr Iswaran noted that the aim is not to get seniors to completely replace cash: "Some will still want to use it in certain locations."

But if seniors can learn about other alternatives, they will have more options to choose from when paying for goods, he added.

The Government has ramped up efforts in recent months to promote digitalisation in response to widespread economic and social disruption brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Iswaran also announced in June that there will be increased support for low-income seniors through the provision of more affordable mobile data plans and basic smartphones. More than 800 seniors have benefited.

He noted that Covid-19 has caused some seniors to feel that they are unable to continue with normal life, saying: "They get detached from the regular cycles, whether it is their social activities and their other daily activities.

"So, one important value proposition of digital technology is really to help our seniors cope with this kind of challenge."

Yuen Sin