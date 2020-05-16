Scheduling issue behind long queues at Khatib MRT station for pre-school staff Covid-19 swab tests

SINGAPORE - Pre-school staff who turned up hours ahead of their scheduled slots for Covid-19 swab tests caused long queues at Khatib MRT station on Friday (May 15), said the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF).

A scheduling issue involving one of the pre-school operators also contributed to the long line, it added.

The ministry was responding to widely-circulated videos of the queues which saw pre-school staff wait for about an hour to board buses to one of four allocated swabbing centres.

Those who need the swab tests are not allowed to go to the centre themselves and must board buses at four stations including Dover, Tampines West and Woodlands.

"The proactive testing is part of our stepped up monitoring to provide assurance to pre-school staff and families to support the phased opening up of general services in the pre-school sector.

"To allow for the tests to be conducted safely, we had scheduled for groups of pre-school staff to be tested in batches over the coming days," said MSF, urging pre-school staff to be present only at their assigned appointment slots.

"There is no need to arrive much earlier."

The ministry said the frequency of buses ferrying the pre-school staff from Khatib MRT station was increased on Friday to clear the crowds quickly, adding that the queue situation eased after 11am.

In an earlier report, The Straits Times cited a circular the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) sent to pre-school operators, which described the test as a precautionary measure.

Principals, teachers and educarers, or those who look after infants and toddlers, need to have a swab test done. Non-programme staff like cleaners and cooks, as well as relief and new staff starting work in June, are also required to be tested.

The tests must be completed before the centres reopen.

The Health Promotion Board (HPB) will conduct the tests between Friday and May 26, at four swabbing centres located in polytechnics, at areas segregated from the rest of the campus.

While long lines were seen at Khatib MRT station, the ministry said the situation at the other transport points was manageable and queues were cleared promptly.

The one-time swab test will be conducted for around 30,000 pre-school and early intervention staff.

A pre-school employee, who was in the queue at Khatib MRT station on Friday morning, said she waited about 45 minutes to board a bus.

"It was really warm. I felt bad for those older aunties who had to wait.

"It was quite uncomfortable as we had our masks on," added the woman, who declined to be named.

She hopes there will be more allocated swabbing centres or waiting points.

The ministry said the ECDA and HPB are ensuring that safe distancing measures are adhered to and older staff, who may need assistance, are attended to.

Related Story Coronavirus: My First Skool centre in Sengkang to be closed for 14 days after teacher tests positive

Testing at pre-schools has been prioritised, as staff have close and constant contact with young children in an enclosed setting.

Earlier, a number of pre-schools had to be closed after reporting Covid-19 infections.

The tests are the latest precautionary measures implemented since January to keep pre-schools safe.

Earlier measures include restricting visitors, and tighter and more frequent health checks.

The ministry on Friday thanked pre-school staff for their cooperation and apologised for the inconvenience earlier.

"We seek your understanding as we work together with HPB to improve on the processes to ensure the safety and welfare of everyone," it added.