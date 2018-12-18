SCDF's four-hour battle to put out Sungei Kadut warehouse fire

Fire destroyed a single-storey furniture warehouse in Sungei Kadut early yesterday.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at 31 Sungei Kadut Street 2 at about 3am. By then, the warehouse was fully engulfed in flames.

"SCDF resources were quickly deployed around the premises - measuring approximately 100m by 80m - to contain the fire and prevent its spread to surrounding buildings," the SCDF said in a Facebook post.

The SCDF said 25 emergency vehicles and about 90 firefighters were deployed in fighting the blaze. At the height of operations, 12 water jets were used, and the fire was fully extinguished in four hours.

There were no reported injuries and the SCDF is investigating the cause of the fire, which is the latest in the area.

On June 8, an SCDF firefighter sustained burns while fighting a blaze at a scrap metal plant at 6 Sungei Kadut Loop. The fire involved the contents of a decommissioned 10m-long cylindrical heat exchanger.

In October last year, a fire engulfed the third floor of a three-storey warehouse at 65 Sungei Kadut Loop in the middle of the night. The same warehouse had caught fire a year before, trapping seven workers who were sleeping in an office block adjoining the building. They were all rescued by the SCDF - three from the rooftop and four from the third-floor balcony.

Fifty firefighters were deployed then to fight the flames.