SCDF to eradicate ragging, close pump wells

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said yesterday it will decommission pump wells at fire stations and beef up initiatives to eradicate ragging among its ranks.

The measures it adopted were recommended by a Board of Inquiry, which was convened to look into the death of full-time national serviceman Kok Yuen Chin on May 13.

Corporal Kok, 22, was pushed into a 12m-deep pump well at Tuas View Fire Station as part of ragging activities to celebrate his impending operationally ready date.

Efforts were made to rescue him and Cpl Kok was extracted from the well 36 minutes after falling in, according to the board's findings released yesterday. Paramedics were unable to resuscitate him, and he was pronounced dead in hospital.

Decommissioning the pump wells will not affect operations, said the SCDF, as testing of fire engine water pumps and related training can be done at the Civil Defence Academy.

