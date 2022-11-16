SCDF to deploy 90m-tall emergency vehicles for firefighting, rescue in early-2023

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) will deploy in early 2023 a pair of its new emergency vehicles that will take its firefighting and rescue capabilities to new heights.

Towering at 90 metres - as tall as a 30-storey building - the high level articulated fire and rescue vehicle was unveiled during the Fire Safety Asia Conference and Exhibition at the Singapore Expo on Wednesday.

Plans for the two vehicles - which will be deployed at Kallang Fire Station and Punggol Fire Station - were revealed at the SCDF’s workplan seminar more than three years ago.

Firefighters can stand on the aerial platform of the vehicle, which can hold up to 500kg, and be lifted to the necessary height.

They can fight raging fires with a handheld firefighting nozzle or a built-in water monitor - capable of discharging 3,800 litres of water per minute - that draws water from fire hydrants in the vicinity.

The SCDF’s current aerial firefighting and rescue capabilities range from 34m to 60m.

SCDF said the new vehicle, developed in collaboration with the Home Team Science and Technology Agency, will enhance its operational readiness and response to high-rise fires in Singapore’s rapidly changing urban landscape.

“This latest addition to our frontline inventory will give SCDF commanders more tactical options in carrying out firefighting and rescue operations at high-rise buildings,” it added.

During the Fire Safety Asia Conference and Exhibition, Minister of State for Home Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim was taken to see the high level articulated fire and rescue vehicle that was on display at the Singapore Expo carpark, along with SCDF’s seventh-generation ambulance.

Assoc Prof Faishal was the guest of honour at the event, which is organised by the National Fire & Emergency Preparedness Council and SCDF since 2011.

This is the fourth time the event is held, and over three days, it will feature a workshop on fire safety design, fire safety management and operational response, as well as speeches by international speakers who will share ideas and best practices on fire safety and experiences from their respective countries.

During a speech at the opening of the event, Assoc Prof Faishal said that SCDF has increased technology adoption to enhance the effectiveness of its operational readiness, response and training.