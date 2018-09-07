SCDF search-and-rescue contingent retains UN certification after 36-hour exercise

SINGAPORE - After a 36-hour search-and-rescue exercise, 79 Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers have proven themselves to be capable of responding to a disaster anywhere in the world.

This means that the SCDF group, known as the Operation Lionheart Contingent, is able to conduct complex search-and-rescue operations in the aftermath of a disaster in an urban setting, such as the collapse of buildings.

The classification exercise was conducted by the United Nations' International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (Insarag) at the Home Team Tactical Centre and Civil Defence Academy.

The team was assessed on their response capability and technical capacity based on Insarag guidelines. Drones and a semi-autonomous load-carrying transporter were also incorporated into the contingent's front-line operations during the exercise, said the SCDF.

After the exercise, the contingent was certified as a "Heavy" Urban Search and Rescue team on Friday (Sept 7) - one of three Insarag classifications.

This is the contingent's second reclassification exercise, after it became the first in the Asia-Pacific to attain the classification in 2008, said the SCDF in a statement on Friday.

The SCDF Operation Lionheart Contingent is a dedicated team of search-and-rescue officers who are on standby throughout the year, ready to be mobilised and deployed on short notice to countries affected by major disasters.

The contingent comprises officers from the SCDF's elite Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team, fire and rescue specialists and paramedics, a Hazardous Materials assessment team, officers specialising in logistics and service support, and operationally ready national servicemen.

Since the formation of the contingent in 1990, it has been deployed throughout the Asia-Pacific to render humanitarian assistance to countries hit by major disasters including the Sichuan earthquake in 2008, Nepal earthquake in 2015, and the Laos floods last month.