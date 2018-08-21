SCDF revises Fire Code with help of computer simulations, data analytics

SINGAPORE - With the help of supercomputers and data analytics, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) has revised fire safety regulations under the Fire Code for buildings.

Revisions include the addition of the ideal size and location of smoke vents in an auditorium, so that the fumes would not hamper evacuation during a fire.

This was revealed during the launch of the eighth edition of the Fire Code on Tuesday (Aug 21), which includes new smoke detector regulations for new homes.

Under the rule, all single-storey homes must have one device installed in the living room. Multi-storey homes need at least one device on each floor, and floors that are larger than 70 sq m will require two smoke detectors.

The rule affects homes for which building plans were submitted to the SCDF after June 1. To allow the building industry sufficient time to adapt to the revised code, there will be a six-month grace period.

Apart from simulations, the SCDF also used data analytics of past fire incidents and conducted studies comparing local fire code and those overseas, said Ms Sun Xueling, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and National Development.

Findings from the studies were presented to the Fire Code review committee, which was chaired by the SCDF and included representatives from the building industry, government agencies and professional institutions such as the Singapore Institute of Architects and the Institution of Engineers Singapore.

Ms Sun also said that the SCDF will be launching an online, interactive version of the Fire Code known as the E-Fire Code. She was speaking at the annual, one-day Fire Safety Seminar organised by the National Fire and Civil Emergency Preparedness Council and SCDF at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

With the E-Fire Code, which will be ready by the end of next February, engineers will no longer have to manually refer to multiple documents and annexes, as it will use links for easy referencing to other clauses in the code, she added.

The electronic version of the code will also include search functions for specific clauses, and any changes made to the code will be noted with a time stamp.

She added that the revised code is also easier to understand, adding: "We need to rely on the building industry and fire safety practitioners like yourselves, to ensure that buildings are compliant, that they are fire-safe and to ensure that building occupants are ready to respond in event of a fire."