SCDF rescues toddler who locked himself in car in Sembawang Drive

SINGAPORE - A toddler trapped himself in a car on Thursday (Jan 3), forcing rescuers to smash one of its windows to free him.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call about a rescue incident at Block 462 Sembawang Drive at around 9.10am.

A 17-month-old toddler was found trapped in the passenger seat of a car at an open-air carpark.

Chinese evening paper Shin Min Daily News reported that the child was trapped in the car for about half an hour prior to the SCDF's arrival.

The Straits Times understands that one of the toddler's parents parked the car at the carpark before the incident happened.

The parent wanted to take something from the boot of the car, so they left the vehicle and closed the door, leaving the car keys on one of the car seats.

While they were outside the car, the toddler sat on the car keys, locking the doors.

When rescuers arrived, they had to distract the baby before shattering the glass, so he would not get hurt.

The SCDF said its officers eventually broke the car's window with a rescue tool and freed the child. There were no reported injuries.