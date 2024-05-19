SCDF rescues 78-year-old driver from flipped car in Toa Payoh

The SCDF said the man was found trapped in the driver’s seat of the car, and had to be extricated using hydraulic rescue equipment. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Ang Qing
Updated
May 19, 2024, 04:10 PM
Published
May 19, 2024, 03:15 PM

SINGAPORE - A 78-year-old driver had to be extricated by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) from his car after it flipped on its side in Toa Payoh on May 19.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, the police said they were alerted at about 1.10pm to the accident involving a car that was believed to have skidded along Lorong 1 Toa Payoh.

Photos and footage by ST of the aftermath show that the car had broken a roadside barrier and its bumper, scattering soil and debris in its wake.

The SCDF said the man was found trapped in the driver’s seat of the car, and had to be extricated using hydraulic rescue equipment.

He was conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

At least seven SCDF personnel, two SCDF vehicles, one ambulance and three police vehicles were deployed to the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Police investigations are ongoing.

More On This Topic
Motorcyclist taken to hospital after accident in Bukit Batok
Two taken to hospital after 8-vehicle chain collision on AYE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top