SCDF regular officer dies after fighting fire on board marine vessel anchored in S’pore waters

SINGAPORE - A firefighter with the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) died in the line of duty while fighting a fire in the early hours of May 16.

In a statement on May 16, the SCDF said it was alerted to a fire on board a marine vessel, anchored in the south-west of Singapore, at about 12.15am.

Firefighters from West Coast Marine Fire Station arrived to see smoke coming from the engine room.

A rota commander, who was a regular officer, paired up with another firefighter to combat the blaze inside the engine room.

He was moving around the room with a thermal imager to detect other hot spots there, while the other firefighter directed a water jet at the source of the fire.

SCDF said: “While the firefighting operation was ongoing, another team of firefighters entering the engine room to support the operation saw the rota commander lying at the bottom of a staircase about 4m down.”

He was conscious but appeared unwell, SCDF said, and was evacuated immediately.

He subsequently became unconscious and was given cardiopulmonary resuscitation before being taken to the Pasir Panjang Ferry Terminal, and then the National University Hospital.

He arrived at the hospital at about 5.50am, where he was pronounced dead.

“SCDF is deeply saddened by the death of our officer. We are providing the family with our fullest support,” the statement said, adding that investigations are ongoing, and further details will be provided once they are available.

He is the second SCDF firefighter to die after fighting a fire.

The first was full-time national serviceman Edward H. Go, who suffocated and died during a firefighting operation at a Housing Board unit at Block 91 Henderson Road on Dec 8, 2022.

Sergeant 1 Go was allegedly left alone in the fourth-floor unit to fight the blaze, with the autopsy certifying that he died of suffocation because of a depleted air cylinder.