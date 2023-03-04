SCDF officer crawled through debris to rescue boy, 12, hiding under mattress after Turkey earthquake

SINGAPORE - The carpet moved for only one second, but amid the stillness of rubble, it was confirmation for Singapore Civil Defence Force officers that there was life underneath.

It was two days after the devastating earthquakes in Turkey. The Operation Lionheart team had just arrived in the city of Kahramanmaras and was told there were six members of a family trapped below a collapsed three-storey building.

Soon after a search dog from a Spanish rescue team sensed there might be someone alive underneath, the SCDF team detected the flick from the carpet using a fibre optic scope.

Working alongside the Spanish and Turkish rescuers, the team broke through the rubble.

After the carpet was located along with a mattress, Staff Sergeant Muhammad Tamimi Mohamad Mamsi, 31, from the force’s elite Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team, was sent in.

Because of the rescue specialist’s actions, a 12-year-old boy was rescued from the rubble on Feb 8. The young survivor was one of two people rescued by the Operation Lionheart contingent following the two earthquakes of magnitudes 7.8 and 7.6 that claimed the lives of more than 50,000 victims.

Speaking to the media at The Home Team Tactical Centre at Mandai Road on Friday, about two weeks after they had returned from Turkey on Feb 18, members of the contingent recounted the race against time to save lives.

An advance team of 20 officers arrived in Kahramanmaras on Feb 6 and a second team of 48 officers and four dogs from SCDF’s K-9 unit arrived on Feb 10 with additional equipment, medical supplies, and communication and logistics support tools.

The rescue mission required careful planning. For instance, the role of team member Lieutenant-Colonel Mohamed Nazim Kudin was to help coordinate some 30 international teams so there as no overlap in their efforts.

Recalling the challenges he faced in getting to the victim, SSG Tamini said: “I had to be cautious when I entered the void because it was a confined space. There were also reinforcing bars surrounding the entrance.

“My movement was hugely restricted because of the limited space. There was debris strewn all over.”

The rescuers carefully removed the broken furniture and pipes in the way, before he crawled on his belly through a space about half a metre high.