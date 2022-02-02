SCDF HazMat team and firefighters contain chemical leak in Loyang

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) deployed a hazardous material (HazMat) team and firefighters to contain a chemical leak in Loyang on the first day of Chinese New Year.

The SCDF said in a Facebook post on Tuesday (Feb 1) that it received a call for assistance at 51 Loyang Drive, Loyang Industrial Estate, at about 5.05pm.

According to digital information portal OpenGov, Singapore Precision Repair and Overhaul occupies the premises. It is a company that specialises in the repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gear systems and components and is a subsidiary of ST Aerospace, which is under ST Engineering.

SCDF said that when it arrived at the scene, the HazMat team found yellow smoke emitting from a chemical waste container which measured 4m by 2m.

The container was housed within the compound.

Detectors were used to confirm the presence of hazardous material while firefighters, donning breathing apparatus sets, used a water jet to disperse the harmful vapours.

HazMat specialists wearing high-performance suits then entered the chemical waste container.

"The leakage originated from bottles and drums stored in the container and they were sealed in HazMat bags to prevent further leakage," SCDF said in its Facebook post.

No injuries were reported. About seven people evacuated from the premises before the arrival of the HazMat team.

SCDF said latest readings from detectors showed no traces of hazardous vapour in the surrounding atmosphere.

The Straits Times has contacted ST Engineering for comment.