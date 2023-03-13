SCDF firefighters battling blaze in Tuas South warehouse; 2 workers injured

SINGAPORE - Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) firefighters are currently battling a fire at a warehouse at 28 Tuas South Avenue 8.

The blaze, the size of about 1½ football fields, had engulfed an industrial building and a connecting warehouse, SCDF said on Facebook at 9.08pm on Monday.

In an earlier post, SCDF said it was alerted to the fire at about 6.15pm and that, upon arrival, the fire was raging inside the warehouse.

Two workers were assessed by a paramedic for blisters on their hands and foreheads, it said in its latest update. The injured workers refused to be taken to the hospital. No other injuries were reported.

The fire involved drums of flammable solvents.

SCDF firefighters are currently using eight water jets and one unmanned firefighting machine to battle the blaze. “In view of the ongoing firefighting operation, members of the public are advised to avoid the area,” SCDF said.

Migrant workers staying in the nearby dormitories said they detected an acrid smell from about 6.30pm.

Mr Nebaron Bormon Komol, 42, a worker from Bangladesh, said he could see the smoke from almost 2km away in Tuas South Avenue 4.

A video of the fire that he took at about 7.30pm showed thick black smoke billowing from the compound.

Another worker, who wanted to be known only as Mr Aminul, 49, from Bangladesh, said he was worried when he saw the large cloud of smoke, but came out of his dormitory nearby and headed towards the scene instead of away from it. He said: “The smell was strong, but later the wind blew it away.

“I was quite scared, but I wanted to see what was happening.”

At about 9pm, flames could still be seen from the middle floors of the building.