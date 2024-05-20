SCDF firefighter Kenneth Tay cremated after making ‘the ultimate sacrifice in service of the nation’

SINGAPORE – About 50 family members accompanied the hearse carrying the flag-draped casket of Captain Kenneth Tay as it left his wake at Telok Blangah for his cremation on May 20.

The solemn tune of Mariah Carey’s Hero was played as the hearse headed for Kong Meng San Phor Kark See Monastery at Bright Hill, where CPT Tay’s ceremonial funeral was held.

On May 16, CPT Tay was serving as a marine rota commander at the West Coast Marine Fire Station when he lost consciousness while fighting a blaze on board China-flagged tanker Sheng Hang Hua 6.

After his body arrived at Bright Hill at 9.15am, his casket was lifted by eight officers from the Marine Division, 1st SCDF Division, and course mates from CPT Tay’s 17th Rota Commander Course.

The pallbearers then moved the casket onto a carriage, which was linked to a Light Fire Attack Vehicle, also known as the Red Rhino, for the ceremonial funeral procession towards the crematorium.

The procession was supported by the Singapore Police Force Band, which played the traditional funeral song, Dead March from Saul.

An escort party of 16 SCDF officers followed the hearse as it drove past another 150 SCDF officers dressed in the SCDF No. 4 uniform, each sporting a black armband.

The officers were from across all SCDF divisions and lined the road leading to the crematorium hall.

Several SCDF personnel in ceremonial wear donned armbands with “marine” written on them. Some officers cried as the body entered the crematorium.

CPT Tay’s body was dressed in his SCDF No. 1 uniform and adorned with all the service medals he attained during his time with them.

Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Faishal Ibrahim attended the funeral with 200 SCDF personnel.