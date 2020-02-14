SCDF fighting wood waste fire in Choa Chu Kang; 4-storey high flames cover size of football field

SINGAPORE - A fire covering the size of a football field and with flames nearly four storeys high broke out on Friday morning (Feb 14), with the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) involved in ongoing firefighting operations that have lasted more than eight hours.

The blaze at 131 Lorong Semangka in Choa Chu Kang, which began at 1.30am, is raging in an open plot of land and is believed to be caused by wood waste left in the area by a company, an SCDF spokesman told The Straits Times.

He did not name the company and said more details would be released by the authorities later.

The SCDF said in a Facebook post that dry vegetation and windy conditions in the area have complicated firefighting efforts.

"This is expected to be a prolonged firefighting operation," it warned.

As of 9.30am, the SCDF has deployed 50 firefighters and six emergency vehicles. Five water jets are being used to contain the fire, while excavators are being used to create gaps between flammable materials to manage the blaze's spread.