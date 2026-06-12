SCDF fighting fire at Tuas industrial area warehouse; no reported injuries

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SINGAPORE – Firefighters are currently combating a blaze at an industrial warehouse in Tuas that broke out in the wee hours of June 12 .

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post at about 5am that it was alerted to a fire at 3 Gul Crescent, at about 3 am .

The fire involves a warehouse about the size of a football field, SCDF said in an update at about 6am.

SCDF added that its firefighters are currently at the scene with seven water jets, two firefighting machines and an aerial monitor.

There are no reported injuries at the time of the later Facebook post , SCDF said.