SCDF divers find body in waters off Changi Beach Park

SINGAPORE - Divers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) found a body in the waters off Changi Beach Park on Saturday (Aug 22).

SCDF said it received a call at about 3.30pm for a "water rescue assistance" at the park.

When SCDF officers arrived at the scene, they found one person on the shore. There was no sign of the second person.

The first person was assessed by an SCDF paramedic and taken to Changi General Hospital.

It is not known whether the person was conscious when taken to hospital.

Divers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team were deployed to perform an underwater search for the other person.

They subsequently retrieved a body about 15m from the shore.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

This is a developing story.