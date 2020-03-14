SCDF deploys 40 firefighters to warehouse fire in Eunos, no injuries reported

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) deployed 40 firefighters and 12 emergency vehicles to put out a fire in Eunos on Saturday (March 14).

In a Facebook post about the incident, SCDF said it had been alerted to the fire, which involved the contents of a warehouse at 1081 Eunos Avenue 7, at 5.25am.

Pictures taken in the aftermath of the fire show firefighters conducting damping-down operations, which refer to the application of water to wet burnt surfaces immediately after a fire is put out.

Such operations prevent any potential rekindling of fire from the hot burnt surfaces.

"At the height of the operations, four handheld jets and an aerial water monitor were used to bring the fire under control. The fire was extinguished at about 8am and there were no reported injuries," SCDF said.

A spokesman for SCDF said it is currently investigating the source of the fire.