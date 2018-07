SINGAPORE - The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) is conducting an underwater search for a man last seen at Changi Beach.

Rescuers were alerted to the case near Carpark 2 at Changi Beach at about 5.45pm, according to a SCDF spokesman on Sunday (July 22).

"Based on information from eye witnesses, a man was last seen walking into the water and did not resurface," the spokesman added.

The SCDF is currently conducting an underwater search in the area.