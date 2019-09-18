SCDF conducts exercise at F1 race track that simulated fire, chemical emergencies

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) conducted an operational exercise at the Formula One night race track on Monday evening (Sept 16) that simulated fire and chemical emergencies.

The exercise at the F1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix race circuit, which was supported by the police, involved over 150 participants and 29 emergency vehicles.

SCDF said in a Facebook post on Tuesday the exercise tested its response to a fire and chemical agent release incident.

Pictures of the exercise show SCDF personnel clad in protective gear attending to dummy spectators, such as covering the dummies' faces with gas masks.

"These exercises are important as they allow SCDF to validate and update our operational plans and response procedures, including familiarising our emergency responders with the area of operations," SCDF said.