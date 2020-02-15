SCDF battles raging fire near Choa Chu Kang

A fire the size of a football field and about four storeys high broke out yesterday, leading to an operation that lasted more than 18 hours as of 8pm last night and involving about 50 firefighters and six Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) emergency vehicles.

The blaze at 131, Lorong Semangka near Choa Chu Kang, which began at 1.30am, raged in an open plot and is believed to have been caused by wood waste left in the area by a company, an SCDF spokesman told The Straits Times without naming the company.

The SCDF said in a Facebook post that dry vegetation and windy conditions complicated firefighting efforts. Seven water jets were used to contain the blaze, while excavators were employed to create gaps between flammable materials to stop the fire from spreading. The police said no injuries were reported.

On Wednesday, the SCDF said it responded to more fires last year than the year before, with those categorised as vegetation fires increasing by more than half. There were 883 cases of such fires last year, largely due to the sustained dry weather from January to March, and from July to September, it said.

Clement Yong