SCCCI has been a responsive partner in times of crisis: Heng

The Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCCI) has been a responsive partner to the Government in times of crisis like the pandemic, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat.

As Singapore recovers from the pandemic but grapples with global uncertainty, SCCCI can continue to play two other key roles: to be a dynamic enabler for transformation and a passionate advocate for Singapore's way of life.

Mr Heng, who is also Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies, was speaking as guest of honour at SCCCI's 61st council installation ceremony at the Trade Association Hub yesterday.

Mr Kho Choon Keng, 63, executive chairman of Lian Huat Group, was sworn in as the chamber's new president, taking over from Tat Hong chief executive Roland Ng, 69.

Mr Heng noted how SCCCI tapped its global networks to source disposable masks and other protective equipment to alleviate the severe supply crunch early in the pandemic. It also provided the Government with regular feedback which helped in the design of policies to tide businesses over the crisis.

Mr Heng urged the chamber to continue its role as a responsive partner in times of crisis, with challenges like the ongoing conflict in Ukraine adding to the uncertainty.

"Covid-19 will eventually pass, but the world has changed. The digital revolution has been accelerated by the pandemic. There is also now a much stronger emphasis on environmental sustainability, as well as the resilience of supply chains," he said, adding that businesses that are able to respond to these new trends will thrive.

SCCCI set up live-streaming studio facilities last year to help members tap the digital economy, in collaboration with the Malay and Indian chambers of commerce and industry. It also helped small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) go digital.

Besides setting up three new offices in China, it started the Singapore Import Pavilion there to help Singapore brands and products expand into China using e-commerce platforms.

Mr Heng said the industry transformation map brings together the work of the Government, union and industry. Beyond the tripartite approach, he urged businesses to build new capabilities and work together better to solve common challenges.

To this end, SCCCI has enabled trade associations and chambers to work together through the Trade Association Hub.

Mr Heng said SCCCI has a deep appreciation of Singapore's history, and has kept this alive by helping younger Singaporeans appreciate the past. This is done through projects like the new virtual heritage trail of Hill Street and the online exhibition to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the fall of Singapore last month.

SCCCI also helps preserve Chinese culture and heritage while strengthening the multicultural fabric with events like the annual River Hongbao, and scholarships to deserving students of all races.

There is also regular inter-chamber networking events with the Malay and Indian chambers.

Mr Heng urged SCCCI to continue its role as a passionate advocate for Singapore's way of life.

Mr Kho said the chamber will deepen its role as a hub to local businesses as the global environment becomes increasingly volatile.

He outlined four key areas for it going forward: First, to strengthen communication and collaboration between SCCCI, its members and the Government. Second, it will help businesses venture overseas and create new value for its members, who can leverage its vast resources and wide network to seize business opportunities.

Third, it will help SMEs to digitalise and transform, and support businesses in upskilling and developing their competitiveness. And fourth, it will help SMEs build sustainability capabilities to capture prospects in the green economy.

Established in 1906, SCCCI has a membership network of 5,000 corporate members and over 160 trade association members, representing more than 40,000 companies.