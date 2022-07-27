Scape to be revamped to draw youth of different ages, with completion slated for 2024

SINGAPORE - Orchard Road youth hangout *Scape will undergo a revamp to become a space that appeals young people of different ages.

In a statement on Wednesday (July 27), Scape said it will unveil in early 2024 its new space and concept, which will cater to the creativity and innovativeness of young people.

*Scape was established in 2007 by a non-profit organisation of the same name. The venue currently serves as a hub for programmes where the youth can pick up new skills, such as dance classes and writing workshops.

The organisation issued a construction tender for the revamp on Tuesday.

It said it will take a fresh approach to programming and partnership in response to the evolving youth trends, while fostering creativity and interest in the creative, digital and technology areas.

The five-storey building will be reconfigured to include three key zones for more collaborative opportunities.

One zone will serve as a place for budding youth entrepreneurs to gather and exchange out-of-the-box ideas, while in another zone, young creatives can express themselves in various ways, such as painting.

The third zone is set aside for content creators to learn and collaborate.

Beyond infrastructure changes, there will be a new line-up of retail, entertainment and leisure experiences, said *Scape, adding that details will be revealed later.

The revamp is part of a broader master plan to revitalise the Somerset Belt.

Executive director Ivy Lim said: "The new *Scape will continue to provide a safe space for creative and enterprising individuals as we build upon our trajectory of nurturing the next generation of young and bright minds."

Amid the year-long facelift, the venue will continue to host programmes, such as the National Youth Film Awards next month.