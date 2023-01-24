Scammers using phishing e-mails to target consumers who lodged reports with Case

SINGAPORE - Scammers are using phishing e-mails to try to steal information from those who lodged complaints with the Consumers Association of Singapore (Case), by directing them to third party websites to receive updates on their case.

In a statement on Tuesday, Case executive director Lee Siow Hwee said the consumer watchdog started receiving reports on Jan 21.

The reports they have as at Jan 24 involve 13 consumers who previously lodged complaints with them, and include five individuals who said they had received similar phishing e-mails in October 2022.

“In these e-mails, the senders provided fake ticket numbers to recipients’ claims/disputes, and asked them to click on a chat icon to access third party websites to receive updates or to receive monetary compensation.

“The senders also included Case’s logo in the e-mails,” said Ms Lee.

The e-mails directed consumers to addresses like “odoo@compueconomicos.com”, “wilson@v3.sg”, and “bhm200025@sdh.sg”.

“As these e-mail addresses do not belong to Case and as the e-mails did not originate from Case, we are unable to ascertain the number of affected consumers,” said Ms Lee.

The consumer watchdog had alerted consumers on Jan 22 through notices on its website and Facebook page, as well as through e-mails to consumers in their database.

“We have also conducted checks on our IT system and database and confirm they remain secure and have not been compromised.

“Further investigations are ongoing and we have reported the matter to the police,” said Ms Lee.

She added that those who receive a similar e-mail notification should not to click on the links or chat icons, and to not disclose personal information and bank details to any third party.

“Case will not direct consumers through e-mail or live chat to visit another website to receive updates on their cases or to receive monetary compensation,” she said.

Those who have received similar e-mail notifications can alert Case at its hotline at 9795 8397 or via e-mail at dataprotection@case.org.sg.