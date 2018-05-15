Scammers call victims about 'ICA-related issues', authority files police report

SINGAPORE - Scammers have been targeting victims by calling them under the guise of Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) matters, with the authority filing a police report over the matter.

ICA said in a statement on Tuesday (May 15) that it was aware that some victims have received such calls, made through an automated operator system.

The scammers ask their victims to do tasks including collecting documents or parcels from ICA, submitting documents to ICA, or to provide personal particulars for investigation purposes or to apply for immigration facilities.

ICA clarified that the calls were not made by its officers and said it has made a police report.

It advised people who receive such calls to ignore them and the caller's instructions and to refrain from providing personal information such as names, identification numbers, passport details or banking details.

ICA said it takes a serious view of such scam calls as they undermine public trust in ICA.

Scammers have routinely posed as officers from government agencies to phish for information from victims.

In October last year, a caller posed as a purported "John Richard" from ICA, asking victims for personal information.

In April last year, scammers posed as ICA officers and asked victims to transfer funds to them to "rectify discrepancies" in information supposedly submitted to ICA.