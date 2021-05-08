Scam? No, letter about traffic offence is genuine, say police

SINGAPORE - After an online post claimed that a Notice of Traffic Offence issued by the Traffic Police was a scam, the notice has been verified by the police as genuine.

The post claimed that the letter was a "scam tricking you to pay a fine via a QR code" and that it lacked further details regarding the offence in question.

But the police said, in a statement released on Saturday (May 8), that further details of the offence can be found on subsequent pages of the notice, which were not shown in the post.

Road users who commit traffic offences would receive such notices to inform them of the details, demerit points and the fine amount, said the police.

To verify details of traffic offences and fines, members of the public can visit the official police website.

The police advised members of the public not to spread unverified information and to check with official sources when in doubt over the authenticity of any information they have received.