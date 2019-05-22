SBS Transit to discipline bus driver caught using phone while driving

SINGAPORE - A bus driver who was caught using his phone while driving will be taken to task by SBS Transit.

Ms Tammy Tan, the bus operator's senior vice-president of corporate communications, said on Wednesday (May 22): "We do not condone the unsafe driving behaviour of this bus captain and will be taking stern disciplinary action against him."

The driver of bus service number 81 was caught on video by a passenger.

In the footage made available to citizen journalism site Stomp, the driver can be seen using his mobile phone when the bus is not moving.

However, as the bus starts to move, the driver continues to use his phone with one hand while navigating the bus with his other hand on the steering wheel.

He is shown repeatedly looking down at his phone and then looking at the road ahead.

This continues for at least 30 seconds with the driver seemingly unaware he is being filmed.

The passenger, known only as Peter, told Stomp he had boarded the bus with his one-year-old son outside Kovan MRT station at about 6pm.

He alighted at Anderson Serangoon Junior College.

Another clip shows that the driver is still using his phone as he drives away.