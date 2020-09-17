SBS Transit to back staff if they pursue civil action against those who abuse them

SINGAPORE - SBS Transit will help front-line staff file for civil action against abusers if they wish to, including appointing and paying for legal representation, in the light of a spate of abuse cases recently.

In a statement released on Thursday (Sept 17), the transport company said it does not "tolerate any abuse against its staff and will fully back any staff who wishes to defend their rights beyond the criminal justice system and file for civil action".

The company said it would help "victimised staff navigate the legal system, including appointing representation as well as undertaking the costs".

The company disclosed that there had been numerous acts of violence against its front-line staff, particularly in relation to the enforcement of the mask-up rule.

The latest incident was on Tuesday when a commuter, who was not wearing a mask, scolded and then beat up a bus driver.

The 52-year-old man hurled vulgarities at the driver, 39, and punched him repeatedly on the head on bus service 21.

"The attack only stopped because of the kind actions of three good Samaritans who were at the bus stop at the time and who had seen what was happening on board the bus," said the company.

The man was later arrested for voluntarily causing hurt and for possession of an offensive weapon. The driver was taken to Changi General Hospital and given three days of medical leave.

SBS Transit also highlighted two other incidents in August when commuters verbally and physically abused bus drivers who were enforcing the mask rule.

On Aug 20, a commuter berated a bus driver and grabbed his shirt after the driver advised him to wear his mask properly.

The day earlier, another commuter who was wearing a neck gaiter filmed himself making disparaging remarks about a bus driver, who was trying to clarify if neck gaiters could be used in place of masks.

SBS Transit's acting chief executive Cheng Siak Kian condemned the attacks as uncalled for and said they should stop.

"Our people go to work every day to do their jobs - including enforcing strict rules and regulations. To be called names, abused or even attacked for asking someone to put on a mask, or pay the correct fare, is wrong.

"In severe cases like the incident on (Tuesday), we will not hesitate to provide all assistance, including appointing lawyers to help him sue his assailant for all damages and losses incurred by him," Mr Cheng said.