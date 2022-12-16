SBS Transit, SMRT extend train, bus services on eves of Christmas, New Year

SINGAPORE - Revellers need not cut short their celebrations on the eves of Christmas and New Year, with selected bus and train services extended on Dec 24 and Dec 31 to allow commuters to return home, transport operators said.

Train services on the Downtown Line (DTL) and North-East Line (NEL) will be extended by about one and a half hours on Dec 24 and about two and a half hours on Dec 31, SBS Transit said on Friday.

The Sengkang-Punggol LRT service will also run later until after the last NEL trains arrive at town centre stations.

On Christmas Eve, the last train on the DTL leaving Bukit Panjang Station for Expo Station will depart at 1.05am, while the last train in the other direction will leave at 1.06am. The last train on the NEL towards Punggol will depart from HarbourFront Station at 1.17am, while the last train in the other direction will leave at 12.45am.

On New Year’s Eve, the last train on the DTL leaving Bukit Panjang Station for Expo Station will depart at 2.03am, while the last train in the other direction will leave at 2.04am. The last train on the NEL towards Punggol will depart from HarbourFront Station at 2.16am, while the last train in the other direction will leave at 1.45am.

More information can be found on SBS Transit’s website at https://www.sbstransit.com.sg.

Train services on the North-South Line (NSL), East-West Line (EWL), Circle Line (CCL) and Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) will be extended as well, SMRT said in a Facebook post on Dec 9.

On Christmas Eve, the last train on the NSL departing from Orchard Station in both directions is scheduled for 1.15am, while the last train on the EWL departing from City Hall Station in both directions is scheduled for 1.21am.

The last train on the CCL leaving Dhoby Ghaut Station for HarbourFront Station will depart at 12.47am, while the last train in the other direction will leave at 12.43am.

The last train on the TEL towards Gardens by the Bay Station will depart from Woodlands North Station at 12.42am, while the last train in the other direction will leave at 1.05am.

On New Year’s Eve, the last train on the NSL departing from City Hall Station for Jurong East Station is scheduled for 2.15am, while the last train in the other direction towards Marina South Pier Station leaves at 1.57am.

The last train on the EWL departing from City Hall Station in both directions is scheduled for 2.15am.

The last train on the CCL leaving Dhoby Ghaut Station for HarbourFront Station will depart at 1.41am, while the last train in the other direction will leave at 1.38am.

The last train on the TEL towards Gardens by the Bay Station will depart from Woodlands North Station at 1.47am, while the last train in the other direction will leave at 2.10am.