SBS Transit’s first public emergency drill in train tunnel sees students use six-storey escape shaft

SINGAPORE – SBS Transit had its first public emergency preparedness exercise in a train tunnel on Saturday, with 40 students and teachers from Hwa Chong Institution (HCI) climbing a six-storey escape shaft.

It was held at Promenade MRT station, just outside Suntec City.

SBS Transit group chief executive Jeffrey Sim said this was the first time the escape shaft was included to ensure the route was feasible in an actual emergency.

He added that the escape shaft would be used if a train was stuck in the middle of two stations, if a fire broke out at the station, or to avoid overcrowding at stations.

At about 1am, the 35 students and five teachers, members of the media, and officers from SBS Transit and the Land Transport Authority boarded an empty driverless train used to simulate a train breakdown.

Moving several metres, the train stopped in the middle of the tunnel and its power turned off.

The lights were instantly dimmed and the constant hum from the air-conditioning stopped.

An SBS Transit spokesman said trains are equipped with batteries that can last up to 45 minutes in emergencies.

This will help to keep the train lit, but the air-conditioning will be cut.