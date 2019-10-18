SBS Transit refers wage dispute claims by bus drivers to Industrial Arbitration Court

SINGAPORE - Public transport operator SBS Transit (SBST) has referred wage dispute claims made by five bus drivers to the Industrial Arbitration Court (IAC), which regulates industrial practices and arbitrates industrial disputes.

The case was originally to be heard in the Magistrates' Court.

In a statement on Friday (Oct 18), SBST said that it was referring these claims to the IAC as the claims raise issues that arise from and affect collective agreements that SBST entered into with the National Transport Workers' Union (NTWU).

"Therefore, in accordance with the law, in the interests of all of SBST's bus captains and in keeping with the letter and spirit of its excellent relationship with the NTWU, SBST will be referring these issues to the IAC for its decision," the company said.

Last month, five bus drivers sued their employer SBST, claiming the company paid them below the Ministry of Manpower's regulated rate for overtime work, and that their working hour records do not match the monthly pay slips they were given.

This was according to court documents filed by their lawyer M. Ravi of Carson Law Chambers.

The writs of summons were served on SBST on Sept 23, Mr Ravi had told The Straits Times.

The drivers have made claims in the Magistrates' Court which raise questions about prescribed rest days and overtime, SBST said in its statement on Friday.

"SBST, which prides itself as a law-abiding and responsible employer with strong labour relations with its employees and the NTWU, has acted in accordance with its obligations in law and under the relevant agreements and practices," the company said.