SBS Transit, Mee Toh School among winners of PUB’s water efficiency, conservation awards

SINGAPORE – What do you do with wastewater from washing buses?

For SBS Transit, the answer was simple: Recycle it, by using underground tanks at the bus depots and separating the water from oil and sludge to make it clean so it can be used again to wash more buses.

To save even more water, new measures such as smaller spray nozzles, which also boosted water pressure for more efficient cleaning, were introduced.

Additional pumps were also installed at the Ulu Pandan and Seletar depots, where the underground tanks were, to transfer more recycled water for bus washing.

The new measures are part of a bus washing efficiency project by SBS Transit and are integrated into the SBS’s Automatic Bus Washing Systems at the two depots.

The project has enabled SBS Transit to save up to 25 per cent of water per bus washed and helped earn the public transport operator the Water Efficiency Award (Projects) – an inaugural award by national water agency PUB to honour projects that have improved water efficiency and showed innovativeness in conserving water.

Ranging from manufacturing plants and data centres to commercial buildings and schools, a total of 42 organisations from the non-domestic sector were lauded this year across the three award categories.