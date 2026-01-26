SBS Transit files police report after car allegedly brakes abruptly and hogs bus lane in Geylang

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A silver car is seen driving slowly ahead of the bus, before turning into the bus lane and coming to a momentary stop at a bus stop.

SINGAPORE – Transport operator SBS Transit has filed a police report after a car had allegedly braked abruptly in front of one of its buses and hogged a bus lane on the afternoon of Jan 23.

The car had entered the extreme left lane that the bus service 51 was travelling in, said SBS Transit spokesperson Grace Wu on Jan 26 in response to queries.

“It drove slowly while repeatedly braking abruptly in front of the bus although there were no vehicles ahead,” Ms Wu said.

The police report was filed “as the car driver had driven in a manner that posed a potential safety risk to other road users, particularly to our bus commuters,” she added.

In a video of the incident uploaded to TikTok on the afternoon of Jan 23 , which has since garnered over 188,000 views , a silver car is seen driving slowly ahead of the bus in the fourth lane of a five lane stretch along Geylang Road.

In the video, the bus driver can be heard saying that the car is driving at a speed of 10kmh . He then drives the bus into the leftmost lane, and the car is seen following suit before coming to a momentary stop at a bus stop.

No visible obstacle can be seen in front of the car from the video.

According to the Land Transport Authority’s One Motoring website, it is an offence to park within 9m of a bus stop.

In addition, vehicles are not allowed to drive in normal bus lanes on Mondays to Fridays, between 7.30am and 9.30am, and 5pm and 8pm.

It is not clear what time the Jan 23 incident took place.

The police confirmed with The Straits Times on Jan 26 that a report was lodged, and that they are looking into the matter.