SBS Transit bus involved in collision with car in Mountbatten

SINGAPORE – An SBS Transit bus was involved in a collision with a car in the afternoon of Jan 28 in Mountbatten.

The accident happened at around 3pm in Mountbatten Road , according to a Facebook post by SG Road Vigilante.

When contacted, SBS Transit spokeswoman Grace Wu said no one was injured and passengers were transferred to another bus.

In a video accompanying the social media post, a stationary black car can be seen in the extreme right lane.

An SBS bus, service number 40 , approaches slowly from behind the car.

Moments later, the bus hits the rear of the car.

Police told The Straits Times that a report had been lodged and investigations are ongoing.

SBS Transit is looking into the cause of the accident, Mrs Wu added.

