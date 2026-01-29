Straitstimes.com header logo

SBS Transit bus involved in collision with car in Mountbatten

The police confirmed a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

PHOTO: SGRV ADMIN/FACEBOOK

Ann Chen

SINGAPORE – An SBS Transit bus was involved in a collision with a car in the afternoon of Jan 28 in Mountbatten.

The accident happened at around 3pm in Mountbatten Road, according to a Facebook post by SG Road Vigilante.

When contacted, SBS Transit spokeswoman Grace Wu said no one was injured and passengers were transferred to another bus.

In a video accompanying the social media post, a stationary black car can be seen in the extreme right lane.

An SBS bus, service number 40, approaches slowly from behind the car.

Moments later, the bus hits the rear of the car.

Police told The Straits Times that a report had been lodged and investigations are ongoing.

SBS Transit is looking into the cause of the accident, Mrs Wu added.

Earlier in January, a 70-year-old Go-Ahead bus driver

made a wrong turn onto Loyang Rise

, a narrow road in a landed estate, and grazed three vehicles parked along the roadside.

In December 2025, 44 people were injured when two double-decker buses, operated by Tower Transit and SBS Transit respectively,

collided in Jurong West

.

