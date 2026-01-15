SBS Transit bus drivers to be recognised by SCDF for putting out car fire in Ang Mo Kio

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SCDF said the fire was extinguished before firefighters arrived on the scene in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1.

SINGAPORE – Two SBS Transit bus drivers will be commended by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) after they put out a car engine fire in Ang Mo Kio on the morning of Jan 15.

The two drivers – Mr Lim Swee Shen and Mr Liew Poh Chye – will receive the SCDF’s Community First Responder Award on Jan 16.



Mr Lim’s bus was plying service 133, and Mr Liew’s service 71, along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 during the morning peak hour on Jan 15 when the two drivers saw a car on fire in the middle of the road, said SBS Transit.

The public bus operator said Mr Lim retrieved a fire extinguisher from his bus and attempted to put out the fire. Mr Liew arrived shortly after, also with a fire extinguisher, and together, they snuffed out the flames before SCDF officers arrived.

SCDF said it was alerted to the incident at 7.45am and that the fire, which involved the engine compartment of a car, was extinguished by the bus drivers with two dry powder fire extinguishers before its officers arrived on the scene. It added that no injuries were reported from the incident.

In a video of part of the incident that was posted on Facebook, thick smoke can be seen coming out from under the hood of a black car.

When a man lifts the hood, flames can be seen rising from the car’s engine compartment.

Seconds after the hood is lifted, a bus driver can be seen arriving and attempting to put out the flames with a fire extinguisher. The fire is still not completely put out by the end of the 80-second video.

SCDF will be presenting Mr Lim and Mr Liew with the awards on Jan 16 at Seletar Depot to commend them for their quick thinking and prompt efforts.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, said SCDF.