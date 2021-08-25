SBS Transit bus driver arrested after female pedestrian, 46, dies in Ang Mo Kio accident

SINGAPORE - A 46-year-old female pedestrian died on Wednesday morning (Aug 25) after she was hit by an SBS Transit bus in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3.

The bus driver, 56, has been arrested for careless driving causing death.

The victim was trapped under the rear wheel of the bus. She was extricated by SCDF using hydraulic rescue equipment and subsequently pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic, the SCDF said.

The police said they were alerted to the accident involving a bus and a pedestrian at 6.47am.

Ms Tammy Tan, SBS Transit senior vice-president for corporate communications, told The Straits Times: "We are deeply sorry that this has happened and are trying to get in touch with the next-of-kin to offer our condolences and assistance.

We will do our best to help and support them during this difficult time. Meanwhile, we are assisting the police in its investigations."

The police are investigating the fatal accident.