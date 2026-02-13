SBS Transit bus catches fire on PIE; no injuries reported

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

An SBS Transit bus engulfed in flames on the PIE on Feb 13.

SINGAPORE - An SBS Transit bus caught fire on the PIE on Feb 13, sending plumes of black smoke into the sky.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that it was alerted to the fire on the expressway towards Tuas before Clementi Road exit at about 11.45am.

The blaze was extinguished with two water jets, it added.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is being investigated.

In response to The Straits Times’ queries, SBS Transit spokeswoman Grace Wu said that there were no passengers on board the off-service bus.

The bus captain was unhurt in the incident, she added.

In a video shared in the SGRoad Blocks/Traffic News Telegram group on Feb 13, an SBS Transit bus can be seen engulfed in flames on the expressway shoulder.

A boom can be heard amid the wailing of sirens in the distance, as thick black smoke rises from the vehicle.

Another video by Facebook user Ellen Teo shows two traffic police officers directing traffic near the burning vehicle. At least three lanes on the expressway appear to be blocked.

Other videos posted online show the bus reduced to just its frame.

The Land Transport Authority said in a post on X at about 12.15pm that there was congestion on the PIE till Adam Road. It told motorists to avoid lanes 2 to 4 on the expressway.

In October 2025, 40 passengers were evacuated from an SMRT bus after a fire broke out in the engine compartment of the vehicle as it was travelling on the PIE.

According to SCDF’s annual statistics report released earlier in February, there were 226 vehicle fires in 2025, down from 257 in 2024.

ST has contacted the police for more information.