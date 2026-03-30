SBS Transit bus catches fire along TPE, no injuries reported

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A photo uploaded on social media showing firefighters putting out a fire at the rear of a green bus that had stopped on the side of the road.

SINGAPORE - An SBS Transit bus caught fire along the Tampines Expressway (TPE) on the morning of March 30.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire along the TPE towards Seletar Expressway after Tampines Avenue 10 exit at about 6.50am.

The fire involved the engine compartment of a bus, and was extinguished using a water jet.

A photo uploaded on social media shows firefighters putting out a fire at the rear of a green bus that had stopped on the side of the road.

In a subsequent photo posted in the comments section of the post, two men wearing hi-visibility vests are seen inspecting the charred rear of the bus, with the fire completely put out.

In response to The Straits Times’ query, SBS Transit spokeswoman Grace Wu said the fire involved a service 53 bus.

There were no reported injuries, SCDF said, adding that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

“Passengers on board were transferred to another bus to continue their journeys,” said Mrs Wu. “We apologise to affected passengers for the distress and inconvenience caused. Meanwhile, we are investigating the cause of the fire.”

Annual statistics released by SCDF in February showed that the number of vehicle fires decreased from 257 in 2024 to 226 in 2025.