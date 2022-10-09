SBS Transit driver dies after bus crashes into tree in Hougang

SINGAPORE - A 54-year-old bus driver died in a traffic accident in Hougang in the early hours of Sunday.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at 2.47am in Defu Avenue 1 towards Hougang Avenue 3.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said its officers extricated the driver who was trapped in the seat and he was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

Photos and a video circulating online show an SBS Transit bus with a smashed windscreen after it crashed into a tree.

Bus operator SBS Transit said the man was driving the empty employees' bus to the Hougang Depot at 2.40am when it lost control and hit a tree outside the bus depot.

"We are deeply saddened by his passing and have extended our heartfelt condolences to his family. We are in close contact with them during this very difficult time and will render all support needed," said SBS Transit vice-president for customer experience and communications Grace Wu.

Police investigations are ongoing.