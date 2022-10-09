SBS Transit driver dies after bus crashes into tree in Hougang

Photos and a video circulating online show an SBS Transit bus with a smashed windscreen after it crashed into a tree. SCREENGRABS: SINGAPORE ROAD ACCIDENTS.COM / FACEBOOK
Chin Hui Shan
Updated
Published
42 min ago

SINGAPORE - A 54-year-old bus driver died in a traffic accident in Hougang in the early hours of Sunday.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at 2.47am in Defu Avenue 1 towards Hougang Avenue 3.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said its officers extricated the driver who was trapped in the seat and he was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

Photos and a video circulating online show an SBS Transit bus with a smashed windscreen after it crashed into a tree.

Bus operator SBS Transit said the man was driving the empty employees' bus to the Hougang Depot at 2.40am when it lost control and hit a tree outside the bus depot.

"We are deeply saddened by his passing and have extended our heartfelt condolences to his family. We are in close contact with them during this very difficult time and will render all support needed," said SBS Transit vice-president for customer experience and communications Grace Wu.

Police investigations are ongoing.

More On This Topic
2 dead and 8 injured after car crashes into bus in Woodlands
Elderly woman killed in bus accident in Tiong Bahru

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top