Saying 'I do' again after over 50 years of marriage

Mr Kang Tian Chan, 88, receiving a kiss from his wife of 57 years, Madam Khoo Swee Tin, who is in her late 70s. They were at the Golden Jubilee Wedding Celebrations, co-organised by the Registry of Marriages and the Registry of Muslim Marriages, yesterday at the Fairmont Ballroom at Raffles City Convention Centre. The event aims to honour and celebrate strong and long-lasting marriages. More than 200 couples celebrated their 50 or more years of marriage and renewed their commitment to each other in the presence of more than 1,300 guests. President Halimah Yacob, the guest of honour, presented each couple with a commemorative marriage certificate and medallion. Mr Desmond Lee, Minister for Social and Family Development, and Mr Masagos Zulkifli, Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs, were also present.