Saving diabetic feet, saving livelihoods

SINGAPORE – More than one in 10 people with diabetes who develop complications that lead to amputation are below the age of 50, a statistic that is borne out among the diabetic patients seen at Sengkang General Hospital (SKH).

“At SKH, we see younger diabetic patients, many of whom are sole breadwinners for their families, develop complications. Should they undergo an amputation, their family’s livelihood will be affected,” said orthopaedic surgeon Francis Wong.

He said the hospital’s studies have shown that patients with diabetic foot infections are mostly from a lower socioeconomic status and usually lead sedentary lives.

“Their control of their diabetes is bad,” he added.

To ensure diabetic patients, especially those who are still in their productive ages and have lost some of their toes, are able to heal and walk more or less normally, Dr Wong assembled some colleagues from different specialities to manage them as a multidisciplinary team.

Comprising orthopaedic surgeons, interventional radiologists, plastic surgeons, podiatrists, physiotherapists, dietitians and nurses, the team aims to make sure patients are “shoe-able” enough to resume their lives and livelihoods.

This means the shape and integrity of the foot are maintained so that it is capable of bearing weight again, and the patient can stand and walk safely.

Diabetes is a serious health concern, with more than 400,000 Singaporeans living with the disease.

It is estimated that by 2050, a million Singapore adults will have diabetes.

The lifetime risk of developing diabetes is one in three, and statistics have shown that more than a third of those with diabetes will develop a foot ulcer in their lifetime.

Diabetic foot infections often result in amputation of the affected toes.

Healing can take a long time, and is often not adequate, exacting a mental and financial toll on patients.