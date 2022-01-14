Singapore, Saudi Arabia reaffirm ties during minister's visit

SINGAPORE - The longstanding relations between Singapore and Saudi Arabia were reaffirmed on Thursday (Jan 13) during an official visit by the Kingdom's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal Farhan Al Saud.

The Prince made the visit at the invitation of Singapore's Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, and called separately on President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana.

This year marks the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Singapore and Saudi Arabia.

During their meeting, President Halimah congratulated Saudi Arabia for its successful management of the haj pilgrimage and reiterated Singapore's request for an increased haj quota when it is resumed for Singaporean pilgrims.

She also said she welcomed the inaugural Saudi-Singapore Joint Committee (SSJC) meeting held in Riyadh last month.

PM Lee and Prince Faisal acknowledged the stepping-up of bilateral engagement, including through the SSJC, which provides a useful platform to strengthen economic cooperation in support of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030. PM Lee also agreed that there was scope for companies from both countries to explore further opportunities.