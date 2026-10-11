Zaqy on Saudi airport attacks: Targeting civilians, civilian infrastructure ‘cannot be justified’

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Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs and Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy Mohamad urged Singaporean pilgrims in Saudi Arabia to remain vigilant and heed MFA’s travel advisories.

SINGAPORE – Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Zaqy Mohamad said on Oct 11 that “attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure cannot be justified”, following the strikes on Riyadh’s international airport.

In an Instagram post, he said: “I am deeply saddened by the recent attacks... My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.”

The Oct 10 attack by the Houthi militant group on Riyadh’s international airport, which killed 12 people and wounded more than 300 others, was the deadliest in Saudi Arabia in more than a decade.

Zaqy, who is also Senior Minister of State for Defence, added: “We hope for an end to the violence and for peace and stability to prevail in the region.”

In his post, he also noted that Saudi Arabia is home to Mecca and Medina, two of the holiest cities in Islam.

“I understand the concerns of Singaporeans, especially those with loved ones there or planning to perform umrah,” he said, referring to the voluntary minor Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca.

“I urge Singaporeans, including our pilgrims in Saudi Arabia, to remain vigilant, follow MFA’s travel advisories and eRegister with MFA.”

The Iran-backed Houthis also warned airlines, travellers and airport workers on Oct 11 to stay away from Saudi airports. The most recent attacks were the third on the Saudi capital’s airport in a week.

On Oct 9, a day before the latest Houthi strike, Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) condemned the recent attacks on civilian aviation infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.

In April, the ministry also advised Singaporeans to defer all travel to Saudi Arabia with the exception of Jeddah, Mecca and Medina, “where the security situation remains stable”.

Those who intend to travel to those three cities “should nevertheless continue to take all necessary precautions for their personal safety, including remaining vigilant at all times”, it added.