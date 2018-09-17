Sarawak Report editor Clare Rewcastle-Brown interviewed, not detained at Singapore checkpoint

SINGAPORE - Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has clarified that Ms Clare Rewcastle-Brown, editor of whistleblower website the Sarawak Report, was interviewed briefly at the Woodlands checkpoint on Saturday (Sept 15) as she sought to leave the city state for Malaysia.

"A short interview was conducted as part of the immigration clearance process. Our records showed that she departed Singapore 16 minutes later," the ICA said on Monday (Sept 17), in response to queries from The Straits Times.

Malaysian media had earlier reported that Ms Brown, who was among the first journalists to uncover and write about the financial scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd, had been detained at the checkpoint after her book launch.

Her book, also called Sarawak Report, details her experiences in exposing corruption in Malaysia, including at 1MDB.

According to the ICA she had entered Singapore on Friday.

The Sarawak Report had posted on its Facebook page that Ms Brown was briefly detained in Singapore at 1am on Saturday.

"Turns out 'someone' put her on the blacklist in 2016 but the Singapore authorities were baffled about why she had been placed on the list. After clarifying her involvement in the 1MDB exposé they shook her hand and she was free to go," the post stated.