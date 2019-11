Santas dancing during a flash mob in front of One Raffles Place around 1pm yesterday. There were 10 people in total who were decked from head to toe in Santa Claus outfits to publicise Christmas Wonderland 2019. After the dance, they posed for photos with members of the public. The sixth edition of Christmas Wonderland will feature highlights such as a Christmas parade, Santa's workshop, carnival games and rides. The event will run from today to Dec 26 at Gardens by the Bay.