Sand bank in S'pore's east

Many people may not be familiar with this "hill" in an eastern corner of Singapore. It is the site of Singapore's national sandpile in Tampines. Row upon row of sand pyramids and trapezoids lie fenced within the Tampines Sandpile Site. Water, cement, air and aggregates like sand, gravel, and crushed stone are crucial ingredients of concrete - and needed to feed the country's insatiable building industry. "The sandpile in Tampines is meant for the storage and distribution of basic materials for construction activities. It is not open to the public for safety and security reasons," said the Housing Board. The HDB manages three ongoing distant-sourced sandpiles, of which the Tampines site is one of them, according to their annual report 2019/2020.

Executive photojournalist Lim Yaohui took this shot on a bus ride along Bartley Road East near Tampines Quarry recently.